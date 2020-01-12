Watch: Chanyeol and Sehun of EXO ask for help in fighting bushfires in Australia

Loading...

Chanyeol and Sehun of EXO have raised concerns about the ongoing bush fires in Australia.

On January 12, the two EXO members posted the same video on their two individual Instagram accounts. Chanyeol added the hashtag “Pray for Australia”, while Sehun wrote in the caption: “I will pray”.

The video shows the idols saying, “Hello. It’s Sehun and Chanyeol. They say the damage from the Australian bush fires, which started five months ago, is still serious. I think this is still a time when more attention is needed. We will also pray that the Australian bush fires will be extinguished as soon as possible. Thank you.”

Many other stars have also published articles on the tragedy, including Rosé from BLACKPINK, Bang Chan and Felix from Stray Kids and Sam Hammington, all from Australia; as well as I.M from MONSTA X, Choi Byung Chan from VICTON, Seunghun from CIX, Kino from PENTAGON, actress Gong Hyo Jin and Jay Park.

