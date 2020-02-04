Watch: Choi Jin Hyuk chooses his weapon of choice in the teaser of the new OCN science fiction drama “Rugal”

OCN’s next science fiction action drama “Rugal” has released a new teaser!

Based on the eponymous webtoon, “Rugal” is a science fiction action thriller starring Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Ki Bum, an elite detective who is trying to bring down a named national criminal organization Argos. In the process, he ends up being targeted by the powerful criminals behind Argos, and not only does he lose his beloved wife and two eyes, but he is also charged with murder.

After joining an organization called Rugal, which has assembled a team of “human weapons” with special powers created by biotechnology, Kang Ki Bum receives a set of artificial eyes and embarks on a quest to eliminate Argos once and for all .

On February 3, OCN uploaded a new clip of Choi Jin Hyuk using his special eye to scan a table of weapons. He takes a small pistol and says, “The bad guys? It’s fair to catch everyone in sight, individually. “He begins to experiment thoroughly with all the different weapons, while the members of his team wonder:” Are you going to be okay? “

“Rugal” will be presented on March 16 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Watch the full teaser below!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dkR2sWCXgI [/ integrated]

How do you feel in this article?