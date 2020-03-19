Watch: Choi Jin Hyuk Is Decided To Get Revenge In “Rugal”

OCN’s approaching drama “Rugal” has disclosed a new teaser!

Dependent on the webtoon of the identical name, “Rugal” stars Choi Jin Hyuk as Kang Ki Bum, an elite detective who attempts to deliver down a nationwide prison business named Argos. In the procedure, he ends up being targeted by the effective criminals at the rear of Argos, and not only does he reduce his beloved spouse and the two of his eyes, but he is also framed for murder. Soon after joining an business named Rugal, which has collected a staff of “human weapons” with specific powers established as a result of biotechnology, Kang Ki Bum gets a established of artificial eyes and sets out on a quest to wipe out Argos at the time and for all.

In the new teaser, Kang Ki Bum is brought to the clinic, owning missing both of those of his eyes. He narrates, “Because even currently being alive is humiliating.”

In the next scene, Ki Bum looks in the mirror a new established of synthetic eyes, and we hear him say, “You’re heading to make me see all over again?” Choi Geun Chul (performed by Kim Min Sang) responds, “Under the affliction that you develop into my agent.”

Hwang Deuk Gu, the leader of Argos (performed by Park Sung Woong), claims, “Try coming soon after me right up until the close,” and Ki Bum says, “I’m likely to shell out you back for each bit, no, many occasions what you did to me.”

“Rugal” premieres March 28.

