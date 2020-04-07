Watch: Choi Kang Hee, Kim Ji Young, And Yoo In Young Show Special Problem Solving Skills In “Gross Theater”

SBS’s upcoming comedy drama “Good Casting” has made a new teaser!

“Good Casting” is the story of three beautiful secret agents who investigate the truth of corruption. These ordinary women are more apt to use shopping carts as weapons than guns and for the purpose of saving their families, their citizens, and their countries, and even making comedy gold.

The tea started with Baek Chan Mi (played by Choi Kang Hee) and Hwang Mi Soon (played by Kim Ji Young) entering the storage unit, where the deal was scheduled. He slowly entered with the aiming gun, one of the comments, “I knew it before. If Michael were here, I would be responsible for it.” the phone rang from his daughter.

The two share their skills later, when Baek Chan Mi is seen in a physical battle in the rain. Voiceover said, “Is Baek Chan Mi such a legendary agent?” Then, they were thrown into prison, she shows, “I’m crazy but those who want to beat you,” because they cover one of the guys with trash and skilled devotees isolate others.

Baek Chan Mi and Hwang Mi Soon are later joined by Im Ye Eun (played by Yoo In Young), as team leader Dong Kwan Soo (played by Lee Jong Hyuk), “I can’t manage Baek Chan Mi.” The trio continued to show solid performance troubleshooting great pursuit truck with heels and chasing someone else with a broom, while the caption read, “Although I’m not, I’ll try the best!”

Dong Soo Kwan explains, “Even if only one person who eats, we all fall off.” The clip introduces Yoon Seok Ho (played by Lee Sang Yeob) and Kang Woo Won (played by Jun-UISS Jun). Baek Chan Mi shouted, “If we catch Michael, we will be able to finish clean. You’re all dead now!”

In a teasing tease with Kim Ji Young by yelling while maintaining security, she said, “I’m a kid!” However, he lost his confidence immediately when he said, “Do you want to get fired?”

The makers of “Good Casting” show, “We have created a unique set of three secret agents that are collected and illustrated in a short but effective way. We want you to understand why and how to bring back a rough lifestyle and see what you can achieve.”

The premise on “Good Casting” is on April 27, following the conclusion “No one knows.”

