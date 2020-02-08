Watch: CLC’s Seunghee Launches New YouTube Channel with Adorable 1st Video

CLC’s Seunghee has opened her own YouTube channel!

On February 8, Seunghee announced on Instagram that she had launched a new individual YouTube channel. The idol wrote in English and Korean: “Hello everyone! I finally opened my own YOUTUBE channel! I’ve been thinking about creating my own channel for a long time and I finally have it! From now on, I hope to meet you and communicate with all of you through this channel. I’m going to download a lot of fun, exciting and never-before-seen content, so let’s have fun together. “

She added: “The first download will take place on February 10, 2020 !!”

For her first YouTube video, Seunghee launched the launch of her brand new channel by sharing a clip of herself enthusiastically greeting her fans. The video begins with the CLC member who says with joy: “Everyone, this is Seunghee from the CLC! Everyone, congratulate me, I finally opened a YouTube channel! “

She continues, “I think many of you may be surprised because I suddenly opened my own channel like this, but it’s actually something I’ve been designing for a long time. I spent a lot of time worrying about it, and thought I wanted to find a new way to communicate [with my fans] outside of social media. As a person who personally likes YouTube … “

Seunghee then adorably loses his thought and must cut himself off before trying again: “As a person who personally likes YouTube, I wanted to show you a new type of content that I could only show you via YouTube, which is why I finished until the opening of this channel. From now on, I will take responsibility and work hard on this channel, so please subscribe, watch [my videos] and stop frequently for fun.

Seunghee’s first official video for the channel will be released on February 10. In the meantime, check out her pretty new introductory video below!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMV3CY0z7Ic [/ integrated]

