watch-coldplay’s-chris-martin-embrace-his-interior-baby-in-new-‘champion-of-the-world’-movie

Coldplay have shared the official online video for their hottest single ‘Champion Of The World’ – you can check out it out beneath.

The observe attributes on Chris Martin and co’s eighth studio album ‘Everyday Life’, which arrived back in November of final 12 months. Earlier cuts lifted from the project consist of ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’.

Premiering on YouTube this afternoon (February 25), the ‘Champion Of The World’ visuals get started with frontman Martin staying taunted by younger college children in a playground as he himself portrays a scholar.

Donning a backpack and baseball cap, the singer’s youthful alter-ego afterwards performs on the faculty phase, in advance of heading property to be fulfilled by his offended mother and father. At the conclude of the clip, he blasts off into outer-room exactly where his fellow bandmates are accomplishing.

The new online video was helmed by French director Cloé Bailly, together with the Caviar manufacturing enterprise.

Meanwhile, Coldplay not long ago shared a new EP that includes stripped-again tracks from ‘Everyday Life’. The assortment arrived along with an accompanying brief film.

“Today we tried out to strip back again some of these tunes which had been now rather stripped again. We did that by getting rid of two band users,” frontman Chris Martin reported of the challenge.

Somewhere else, Martin stated that Coldplay have obtained all of their aims and that they now view them selves just as “a service” to their fanbase.

He said that soon after their past tour “it was like, ‘OK, we’ve bought to that position, we have acquired to that position description, now what are we going to do with it?”