Watch: “Crash Landing On You” Cast is fun while filming romantic scenes

TvN’s Crash Landing on You has released a new behind-the-scenes video!

The video begins with Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin repeating the scene in which they meet. When they finally started filming, the two suddenly stopped and laughed when fake snow entered Son Ye Jin’s mouth. She asks Hyun Bin, “Did you see it enter my mouth?” And Hyun Bin clearly explains how he saw the snow coming inside when she breathed. In another behind-the-scenes moment, Hyun Bin adorably follows Son Ye Jin like the two films in a playful atmosphere.

The video also shows Seo Ji Hye bursting out laughing when she sees how many packs of instant noodles Kim Jung Hyun has in her suitcase. While transferring the instant noodles to a separate bowl, Kim Jung Hyun takes care to use his hand to keep the soup from splashing on Seo Ji Hye’s white outfit. Seo Ji Hye comments: “If (the soup) splashes, I have to buy it”, but Kim Jung Hyun asks if she suggests that he will have to pay for the outfit if he splashes on it.

In addition, Kim Sook, who made a special appearance on “Crash Landing on You,” asked staff where the house of Ri Jung Hyuk (character from Hyun Bin) is located to take a commemorative photo. In an interview, she shared: “I was really happy to receive an offer to make a cameo appearance on” Crash Landing on You “, which I really like to watch. I’m so glad I did it because the villagers took care of me so well, and the atmosphere on the set was so nice. I think I had such a comfortable time making an appearance. Kim Sook also adds her message of support for the drama while jokingly looking for Ri Jung Hyuk, who was not on set. She comments: “I chose the wrong date.”

The behind-the-scenes video ends with clips of the lead actors having fun filming and rehearsing, with Kim Young Min bringing extra laughter to the cast and staff with his awkward smile at the end.

Watch the full video below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldwPzjP71EA (/ integrated)

“Crash Landing on You” is broadcast every Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. KST.

How do you feel in this article?