Watch Dave Allen return with a knockout win in the third round against Dorian Darch

Dave Allen returned to the ring on Saturday night with a round of 16 against Dorian Darch in Sheffield.
The popular Doncaster heavyweight hadn’t fought since losing to David Price last July and was happy to be back on the winning streak.
Dave Thompson / Matchroom
Dave Allen hit Darch on the floor twice
The fight started with Allen taking things at his own pace.
He used a lot of head and upper body movement while performing the occasional push – as if he was slowly putting himself back into boxing.
Darch ended up with a couple of his own right hands in the second round, but the heavyweight was ultimately overwhelmed and this soon became apparent.
Allen massively increased the pace on lap three, and a left hook on his head immediately wobbled with Darch.
The “White Rhinoceros” struck his opponent with a left shot and repeated the feat shortly after he got up.
So I decided not to get up a second time.
Dave Thompson / Matchroom
The fan favorite thanked his followers
Allen said after the fight: “The fight was what it was. I have to thank everyone here.
“After the price war, it would have been easy for them to give up on me. I came back because I love the game.
“Whatever I have is because of boxing, so I can’t leave it yet.
“I would like to say a big thank you to the BBBofC. They have carried out the strictest tests and made sure that my safety comes first.”
