Watch: Dennis Kelly, offensive lineman of the titans, sets NFL record with a touchdown

January 19 (UPI) – Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly set a short-tack NFL record against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC championship game.

Kelly, trading at 6-foot-8 and £ 321, became the heaviest player in league history to hit a touchdown with his 1-yard score at 6:43 in the second frame in the postseason. The touchdown gave the Titans a 17-7 lead over the Chiefs in the AFC title fight.

The titans’ offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith, faked the chiefs into thinking that Derrick Henry, who was on the defender’s post, would put the ball in a few yards. Instead, experienced quarterback Ryan Tannehill faked the handover and threw the ball at Kelly to make it easier to touch down.

It was Kelly’s second touchdown of the season. He also scored on a similar game-action pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 24th.

Kelly became the first offensive lineman since 2000 to receive two touchdowns in a single season, according to NFL Research. He is the third player who weighs over 300 pounds over this period to accomplish the feat.

The chiefs were 21-17 ahead of the titans at half-time.