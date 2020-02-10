Watch: Dog warns family Michigan of carbon monoxide leak in the house

February 10 (UPI) – A Michigan family gives their dog the honor of possibly saving their lives after being alerted to a carbon monoxide leak in their home by his lethargy.

Diane and Gary Smith said their 13-year-old Cockapoo Rascal showed signs of lethargy on Tuesday and raised the alarm on the Zeeland family.

“He didn’t really come to me when I called his name, he finally came to the kitchen, but he was collapsing. So I gave him goldfish crackers and he didn’t want anything to do with it that was unusual,” said Diane Smith WXMI TV.

Smith said she brought Rascal to the vet, but he looked healthy and cheerful in the office and was sent home.

She said Rascal was behaving abnormally when they went back inside.

“I picked him up, he was as limp as possible and we were sitting in the carriage over there and he was just lying there and he didn’t respond the way he normally does, he just didn’t seem to be good,” she said.

Smith described the situation of a friend who she discussed with her husband.

“She passed it on to her husband, who said:” Tell her to leave the house, it could be carbon monoxide. “So I thought,” No, the alarm doesn’t go off, “she said.” But we went out anyway and I’m really glad I did because he was perfect when he went out into the fresh air. “

A handyman came to the house and found that carbon monoxide was escaping from the furnace even though it was not registered on the house’s detector.

“The furnace operator said we could have a low leak that wasn’t high enough to register on the detector and who knows how long it has been,” said Gary Smith. “Even if it isn’t ready to kill you, it will still affect you, especially dogs that are more affected than humans.”

The Smiths said they had replaced the furnace and bought a newer, more sensitive carbon monoxide detector. Rascal is much better now, they said.

“We are grateful that he triggered this alarm because the other alarm did not trigger,” said Diane Smith.