Watch Dwayne Wade unmask his 12-year-old son as a transgender

Dwyane Wade

In an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres show, which aired on Tuesday, retired NBA star Dwayne Wade opened to the presenter the moment his 12-year-old kid came out as a transgender.

Zaya, born a boy named Zion, just came home one day and told Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union that she was “ready to live my truth” and wanted to be called female pronoun.

I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. It is our opportunity to allow you to be a voice, ”Wade recalled. “Right now it’s through us because she’s 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her.”

Since then, Wade and Union have made it their mission to find out more about the LGBTQ + community. This included contacting the actors of the FX show Pose, a drama series that revolves around black and Latino LGBTQ characters.

“It was our job to gather information and approach every relationship we have,” said Wade. “We were just trying to find out as much information as possible to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be their best me.”

Wade, who is also the father of 18-year-old Zaire and six-year-old Xavier, and Union just welcomed daughter Kaavia in November 2018.

“First of all, my wife and I are proud … parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community, and we are proud allies,” he said. “And we take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously.”

Here is the segment:



