Watch: Dwyane Wade on daughter Zaya’s appearance as a transgender

February 11 (UPI) – Dwyane Wade is “proud” of his daughter Zaya and her decision to act as a transgender.

The 38-year-old retired basketball star subsequently spoke out for Zaya on Tuesday The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the 12 year old came out.

Wade is the parent of Zaya and son Zaire, 18, with Siohvaughn Funches, son Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer and daughter Kaavia, 15 months, with his wife, actress Gabrielle Union.

“Me and my wife, my wife Gabrielle Union … we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community and also proud allies,” said Wade to host Ellen DeGeneres. “We take our role and responsibility as parents very seriously.”

“When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with a problem, when our child comes home with something, it is our job as parents to listen to give them the best information we can “The best feedback we can,” he added. “And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved.”

Wade explained how Zaya is now walking past her pronoun and remembered the moment when the 12-year-old came out.

“I don’t know if everyone knows that (Zaya) was originally called Zion,” he said. “Zion, born a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I’ll be ready to live my truth in the future. I want to be called’ her ‘and’ she ‘ “I’d be happy if you called me Zaya.”

Wade said he and Union had been working on further education by also addressing the FX series cast pose, in which several LGBTQ actors occur.

“We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self,” said Wade.

Wade has already discussed Zaya in a series of All the smoke Podcast in December, she said coming out didn’t affect his love for her.

“I saw how my son became who she came to from day one,” he said. “Nothing changes with my love, nothing changes with my responsibility.”

Wade retired from the NBA in April after playing for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls during his career. The Miami Heat will take off Wades’ jersey at a ceremony on February 22nd.