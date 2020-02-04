WATCH: Elton John lands for a wet welcome

Sir Elton John landed in Dunedin before tonight’s concert at Forsyth Barr stadium. The pianist arrived at Dunedin Airport by Sydney private jet around 2:45 p.m.

The plane was inspected by customs and MPI before it left with a small entourage and was taken in a private vehicle.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton fans visiting Dunedin were greeted by wet weather and some of the heaviest rains are expected to fall in the hours leading up to tonight’s concert.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Dunedin from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. today, during which 40 to 70 mm of rain is expected to accumulate.

Doors will open at Forsyth Barr Stadium at 5 p.m. and the opening act Tate Sheridan is expected on stage at 6:30 p.m.

The forecast has softened a bit and now 6.5 mm of rain is expected in Dunedin between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., 8 mm between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and 13.2 mm between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Forsyth Barr stadium generally does not allow umbrellas indoors, but due to the rain forecast, it allows them to be stored at the doors upon arrival.

“They will be tagged and kept at the doors for collection when fans leave.”

Some fans may find it difficult to do so after many southern routes are closed due to flooding. Michele Poole, Acting Director of Otago, encouraged those traveling to Dunedin to be careful and careful while driving and to obey road closings and warnings.

Hopefully the weather will improve for Sir Elton’s next set of dates in Auckland. He begins a residency at Mt Smart Stadium on Sunday February 16, plays on Tuesday February 18 and finishes his race in New Zealand on Thursday February 20.

.