Watch: Eminem leaves fans stunned after surprise Oscar 2020 performance

Eminem shocked fans around the world after giving viewers a surprise performance at the 2020 Oscars on Monday at NZ.

The 47-year-old rapper stunned audiences at the Los Angeles Dolby Theater when he came out for an interpretation of his 2003 Oscar winner for best song, Lose Yourself, from his film 8 Mile.

The track won an Oscar for best original song the following year. Eminem skipped the awards ceremony and missed his performance at the time.

On Twitter, he partially quoted the lyrics to the song after the head-turning performance, which left some fans wondering why he was on the Oscar scene.

“Look, if you had another photo, another opportunity … Thank you for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry that it took me 18 years to get here,” he tweeted with a video clip from Barbra Streisand presenting the award years ago.

The appearance of Eminem came after a montage of some of the most iconic songs in cinema and how they can help elevate the films in which they are presented.

Oscar producer Lynette Howell Taylor said the idea of ​​playing Eminem Lose Yourself 17 years after winning the best original song came about because they wanted to highlight the impact of music on the film.

“We did an impact show and we wanted to do a segment on the impact of music. And we looked to see if it was something he wanted to be involved in and we were really lucky , he said yes. “

If it didn’t have exactly the same sound, we would say it was an impostor. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier in the evening, Janelle Monae kicked off the event with a performance from A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood of the film of the same name, paying tribute to the late Fred Rogers.

At one point, she sang directly with Tom Hanks, who played the beloved children’s artist in the film, and after giving him his hat to wear, she took off her cardigan to crown an original song dedicated to nominees of the year.

She was briefly joined by Pose star Billy Porter during the segment, and ended with a blow to the lack of female nominations for directing and recognizing black actors.

She said: “We celebrate all the women who have made phenomenal films … Happy Black History Month.”

Idina Menzel has been joined for her performance of Frozen 2’s Into the Unknown by nine of the other actresses who have performed Queen Elsa around the world.

She started alongside the Norwegian singer Aurora, who also appears on the track, before being joined by her colleagues Elsas Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Willemijn Verkaik, Takako Matsu, Carmen Garcia Saenz, Lisa Stokke, Kasia Łaska, Anna Buturlina , Gisela and Gam Wichayanee.

This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz played for the first time at the ceremony, impressing audiences with a powerful rendition of I’m Standing With You from her movie Breakthrough.

Cynthia Erivo was joined by a gospel choir when she went on stage to sing Stand Up from her film Harriet.

Randy Newman sat at a Steinway piano on a set of fake clouds with a blue sky background for a jaunty rendition of his 13th Oscar-nominated song, I Can’t Let You You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4.

Sir Elton John was the last finalist for the best song to perform at the event, with I’m Gonna Love Me Again of Rocketman, who won the award.

The 72-year-old man was seated in front of a red grand piano, dressed in a bright purple suit with a pink shirt, in front of a colorful set and a giant pair of star-studded glasses.

– Additional report by Bang Showbiz

