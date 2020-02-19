[watch-equipment-gun-kelly-and-pete-davidson-star-in-new-‘big-time-adolescence’-trailer]

Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davidson both equally star in the new trailer for the coming-of-age movie Big Time Adolescence — examine it out below.

Created and directed by Jason Orley, the comedy depicts “a suburban teen [who] will come of age less than the destructive assistance of his most effective buddy, an aimless college dropout” named Zeke, who is played by Davidson.

Forward of the movie’s release in find cinemas in North America on March 13 and its wide streaming release on Hulu on March 20, a new trailer for Massive Time Adolescence has now been released, which provides a glimpse of Kelly and Davidson in their respective roles.

You can verify out the preview clip under.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t3PcDo4YcnY?feature=oembed" title="Big Time Adolescence - Red Band Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original Film" width="696"></noscript>

As perfectly as Kelly and Davidson, the likes of Jon Cryer, Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Emily Arlook (developed-ish) also star in the film.

Major Time Adolescence is the second time that Kelly and Davidson have appeared on the large monitor together next their roles in the Motley Crüe biopic The Grime, which was unveiled on Netflix past calendar year.

Final month, Equipment Gun Kelly announced that The Utilized frontman Bert McCracken is established to visitor on his forthcoming solo album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’.

Kelly, whose serious identify is Colson Baker, has also taken element in studio periods with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker – who is on generation duties for the document – Trippie Redd, Youthful Thug, blackbear, Goody Grace, Mod Sunlight and extra.