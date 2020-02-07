Watch: Eric de Shinhwa turns into a freeloader chef into a teaser for a new romantic comedy

New shots and a teaser have arrived for “Yoo Byul Na!” Chef Moon. “

This upcoming romantic comedy is about world famous reckless fashion designer Yoo Yoo Jin (played by Go Won Hee), who suffers from memory loss but experiences love, growth and success after meeting star chef Moon Seung Mo (played by Eric restaurants in Shinhwa). .

A talented cast has been confirmed for the series, including Cha Jung Won, Jang Jae Ho, Ahn Nae Sang, Gil Hae Yeon, Choi Kwang Je, Joo Jong Hyuk, Lee Seung Yeon, Cha Chung Hwa, Song Young Jae and Go Do Yeon .

New images have been released of Eric and Go Won Hee, which will show the romantic chemistry bickering in the drama. This is Eric’s first drama in four years after “Another Oh Hae Young”, and he will work with Go Won Hee who drew attention for his performances in “Parfum” and “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” .

Channel A also released its first teaser giving fans a glimpse into the story. In a white suit, Eric is presented as the cold-mannered Korean chef Moon Seung Mo. A 38-year-old unemployed man, Bang Da Hoon, begs him to eat and gets a slap with a paddle of rice in return.

As soon as he gets rid of it, two others appear. This time it is Yoo Byul Na who suffers from memory loss and Kim Seol Ah, a seven year old child who is mature for his age. The clip ends with the three characters hanging from Eric’s leg and the words “Hectic, free-loading comedy” which perfectly captures the next series.

“Yoo Byul Na!” Chef Moon ”in preview on March 6 at 10:50 pm. KST as follow-up to “Touch”. Check out the teaser below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvd6-CsvuMs (/ integrated)

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?