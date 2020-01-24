Watch Evanescence making video for The Chain in a new clip behind the scenes

Evanescence has shared a video that shows how they and their team made the promotion for The Chain.

The video for the cover of the band from the Fleetwood Mac classic was released earlier this month, with the song that first came to light last year in the trailer for smash hit Xbox One and PC video game Gears 5 – the latest episode in the long-term Gears Of War franchise.

In the clip behind the scenes, Evanescence reveals that they had to overcome adversity to make the video, with vocalist Amy Lee: “We already had a basic assignment for the video and this weekend we accidentally started a riot in Mexico City.

“Some people came on stage and took all our stuff: the drum kit and lots of equipment and made for a big bonfire.”

That gave Lee an idea for the video. She adds: “I was like:” We really have to set the drum set on fire, “so I called director Paul and said,” Hey, new direction! “

Watch the video below.

Lee said last year about recording the song and said it was “fun” and added, “We love Fleetwood Mac and wanted to paint a dark and epic image with our version of The Chain.

“Through the lyrics I feel the power to stand together against great forces trying to pull us apart, maybe even from the inside. I really wanted to drive that home in our version, and even let everyone in the band sing at the end of it! “

Evanescence leaves later this year together with Within Temptation on the Worlds Collide tour.

Evanescence and Within Temptation: Worlds Collide tour

April 4: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

April 5: Paris Accor Hotel Arena, France

April 7: London The O2, UK

April 9: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

April 11: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

April 12: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

April 14: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

April 15: Munich Zenith, Germany

April 17: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

April 18: Leipzig Arena, Germany

April 20: Düsseldorf Mitsubishi Hall, Germany

April 21: Amsterdam Ziggodome, the Netherlands

April 22: Amsterdam Ziggodome, the Netherlands

April 24: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

April 26: Luxembourg Rockhall, Luxembourg

April 28: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

April 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, United Kingdom

May 1: Birmingham Arena, United Kingdom