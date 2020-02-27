watch:-everglow-covers-hits-by-two-times,-crimson-velvet,-and-hyuna-on-“weekly-idol”

On the most up-to-date episode of “Weekly Idol,” EVERGLOW took on a variety of hit tracks by female artists!

The rookie female team appeared as company on the February 26 broadcast of the MBC every1 selection show, where by they executed their new title track “DUN DUN” and confirmed off their various abilities and charms.

All through one particular segment of the exhibit, EVERGLOW performed a dance cover of Crimson Velvet’s 2014 remake of “Be Purely natural,” which they to start with covered back again when they were being even now trainees. “Weekly Idol” edited in footage from their initial pre-debut dance cover, offering viewers a prospect to examine EVERGLOW’s 2020 general performance with the clip from their trainee days.

E:U, Onda, and Yiren also teamed up for a enjoyable dance go over medley, in which they executed snippets of a number of well-liked K-pop tunes. The a few EVERGLOW users took on the choregraphies for TWICE’s “YES or Yes,” Red Velvet’s “Umpah Umpah,” and HyunA’s “Flower Shower.”

You can also verify out EVERGLOW’s performance of “DUN DUN” beneath!