Watch EVERY LSU hype video this season

BATON ROUGE – Watch all LSU hype videos from this championship season:

I remember Rock Bottom

So I know where I’m going. So let’s get GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball), January 13, 2020

You have raised the standard.

Now finish your steps pic.twitter.com/lfNq5EDXFw

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 11, 2020

A swag you’ve never seen before

This is our time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020

The job is far from over …

So EXIT it

Victory for LSU! pic.twitter.com/E8xTaXby4t

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 26, 2019

It lives forever pic.twitter.com/I8Xn7qnFsR

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 15, 2019

He turned college football off

A name you will never forget pic.twitter.com/PN7cif69v2

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 9, 2019

There is no doubt who owns this moment … pic.twitter.com/FZn4uezs9c

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 5, 2019

We have unfinished business.

We have to collect a debt.

We have to pay an invoice.

There is only one way to fix it. pic.twitter.com/fzlSsuPV2G

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 28, 2019

At the moment we are celebrating …

But we are still hungry. Pic.twitter.com/rXRXJ7e3Dv

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 21, 2019

To get to the top, you can’t just shut the house down once.

The stages just get bigger.

The headlights only get brighter. pic.twitter.com/C2FyfgS0Pt

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 14, 2019

Win your battle. Win your match.

Put your will through. One to one.

The winner gets everything. pic.twitter.com/IWnJncYGPs

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 7, 2019

You are never satisfied …

Until you finish the job and do something you will never forget. pic.twitter.com/4EOuN1WuNl

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 2, 2019

When your moment comes When your name is called.

When time runs out and everything rests on you

Shoulders…

Will you collapse

Or will you get up? pic.twitter.com/Z9N3JVnI62

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball), October 24, 2019

Let your actions speak for themselves.

And no matter how loud it gets

They block the noise. pic.twitter.com/J9bxs0N3xl

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 17, 2019

A tiger moves quietly.

He is never calmer than the moment he attacks … pic.twitter.com/wrrB28hrbx

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 10, 2019

It’s as good as it gets.

The tigers roll. It’s Saturday in Baton Rouge.

Let’s have some fun! pic.twitter.com/VaHWKV3GKU

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 3, 2019

The story has just started.

The second act is the next.

Get your popcorn ready. pic.twitter.com/asuHeKCOIm

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 28, 2019

First you pack the house.

Then you bring it down.

Time to be the center of attention! pic.twitter.com/FxZabDxwwj

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 19, 2019

What if I tell you about a room that is suitable for more than 102,000 close companions who come together for a common cause … pic.twitter.com/3Ugwq7f2Kb

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 12, 2019

It’s time to get out of the house.

It’s time to grow up.

It’s time to go out and make a legacy of you.

This is #LSU vs. Texas. pic.twitter.com/PrCYtsi3CB

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 6, 2019

It is here.

It’s the feeling in your stomach.

It is Christmas morning and the first day of summer.

It is the glory of the purple gold

And victory for the LSU. pic.twitter.com/Zv34wvoaK2

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 29, 2019

It’s time to get together.

A team. A heartbeat. pic.twitter.com/RdD6OOe15Y

– LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 31, 2019