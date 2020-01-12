Watch: EXID’s Hani Shows Duality in “The Manager” Preview

Loading...

EXID’s Hani will reveal his daily life on “The Manager”!

On January 11, the MBC variety show released a preview of next week’s episode starring Hani and his manager Park Myung Woo.

In the clip, Hani shows his awkward side by grabbing his bag on a chair, staining his shirt and forgetting his phone. Her manager comments: “She needs a lot of care.”

Hani highlights her duality by transforming herself into a professional actress in front of the camera when she is working, then adoringly engaging in food during her breaks. She gives a big smile while singing with her manager in the car.

The preview continues to show the director of Lee Young Ja, who was recently promoted to director. Lee Young Ja takes him to a restaurant specializing in royal Korean cuisine, and they celebrate his promotion together.

Watch this episode when it airs January 18 at 11:05 p.m. KST! In the meantime, check out the overview below:

