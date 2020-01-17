WATCH: Firefighters call customers after the employee falls ill

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 / 9:32 am EST / Updated: January 17, 2020 / 9:32 am EST

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A recent medical call to some firefighters in east Kent County shows how seriously they take their customer promises.

It was after midnight on January 7th. Duncan Elliott, an employee at the J&H Family Store near Alto, wasn’t feeling well. First he called his boss for help. Then he called 9-1-1 for medical help.

“We’ll get a call like that. It happens fairly regularly,” Andy Vanderziel, deputy fire chief of the Alto-Bowne community, told News 8 on Thursday.

He, along with Captain Chris Wieland, Firefighter EMT Jake Lotterman, and Firefighter Jim Hamann, answered the page. They were in the shop within minutes and helped the clerk.

“We took care of our patient. The rescue team came. We have her on the stretcher. He went to the hospital, ”said Vanderziel.

“Me and Jim took the guy to the ambulance. I came back in and Chris checked people, ”said Lotterman.

The agent who called to take over the business had not yet arrived.

“Customers came in to buy gasoline, buy pop, and there is no one else to help them,” said Vanderziel.

“They weren’t pushy and upset. We didn’t do anything. They literally just wanted some snacks and to go out on the street. I felt bad and thought we could help them,” said Wieland.

So Wieland went to work behind the counter with the same stamina that he uses to attack a house fire or cut someone out of a car wreck.

“Opening the drawer was a little difficult,” he said. “I kept hitting, pressing a button and saying something ‘mistake’ over and over again. And I clicked Cancel and I could finally find the cash register button.”

He could get everyone through the line and out the door before the replacement arrived.

Elliott, the employee who got sick and has since recovered, said he hadn’t noticed that Wieland had taken over for him until the staff showed him the surveillance video the next day. He thanked the crew for everything they had done.

“They were really cool. They didn’t have to, ”said Elliott.

There is a saying among firefighters that there is no routine call.

“I don’t think there is another department that doesn’t do what we did,” said Vanderziel. “Firefighters, the fire brigade, we’re here to help. It doesn’t matter what role or role. That’s what we’re here for.”

