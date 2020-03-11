Watch Flula Borg Arrive at Baha Men at The Dance Dance Show – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLd0528f222fcb66e7ff5919bacb969e3411%

If you’ve seen Pitch Perfect 2, then you’ve probably seen it Flula Borg Bust an action or two. As one of the leaders of the German band a Das Sound Machine clutch, the Borg character stood firm as he confronted Barden Bellas. However, his last period on stage is a little different.

In a preview clip for the new show of the E! Dance Dance Show (which premieres Wednesday, March 11th at 10:30 pm E!), You can see Borg and the accompanying dancers approaching Bura Baha“Who let Dogs Out, quote;. Wearing hairy dog ​​ears and a tail, Borg goes from crushing on all fours to jumping between a pile of tennis balls.

Luckily for him, the judges, comedian and co-host of The Real Love loni; So yeah, you think you can dance Y Dancing with the star stars Allison Holker; and the comedy and television personality Justin Martindale“He seemed to love acting.” Martindale even told Borg that he had a “true style,” cit ;.

As part of Wednesday’s first episode, Borg will face off Candice Thompson Y Maz Jobrani near Xhesimae Peluso.

These are just a few of the comedians to be featured on The Dance Dance Show, where a performance of a choreographed number could win contestants $ 10,000 for the charity of their choice. The concept comes from the hosts. Justine Marino Y Heidi HeasletThe live show took place at The World Famous Comedy Store. Expect to see dances in between Jade Catta-Preta Y Marcella Argüello vs. Daniel Franzese Y Irene Choi; Fortune Feimster Y Willie hunter vs. Fahim Anwar Y Becky Robinson; Ron Functions Y Blair socci vs. Adam Ray Y Brad Williams; Kel Mitchell Y Jibril Carly vs. Yamaneika Saunders Y Jeremiah Watkins, and more.

See more of the fun Borg Dance moves in tune at the premiere of The Dance Dance Show on Wednesday.

Watch the premiere of Dance Dance Show Wednesday, March 11th at 10:30 pm, only on E!