Watch footage of Andy Gill’s recent appearances with Gang Of Four

Fans remember Andy Gill’s last appearances with Gang Of Four after his death – check out the footage of the following shows.

In 2019 the band embarked on a world tour to celebrate their 40th anniversary and played their classic album “Entertainment!”

The last appearances were in New Zealand, Australia and Asia. On November 23, the band played their last show with Gill at the Modern Sky Lab in Shanghai, China.

“Andy’s last tour in November was the only way to really say goodbye,” the band said in a statement announcing his death, “with a stratocaster around his neck crying out for feedback and stunning the front row. ” the band that pounds down at the final show by ‘At Home He’s A Tourist’.

Although a setlist for their very last show is not currently available online, the band opened the set the night before (November 22) in Beijing with a performance of ‘Entertainment!’ In its entirety, before returning to an encore of hits and closing the set with her business card ‘To Hell With Poverty’.

Fans also share footage of some of the band’s other shows on this tour, especially a performance in Melbourne where the band smashed a microwave with a baseball bat and performed at the Enmore Theater in Sydney last November.

In an emotional statement shared on Instagram after Gill’s death, Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea called on fans to “Entertainment!” Hear “immediately”.

“Turn up the shit out loud and rock the shit out. To dance. Think about it, “he added before saying that the record” changed my life forever.

“(It) had a massive impact on my development as a musician and showed me what a rock band can be. There is nothing like it. It cut a damn hole in the thick LA smog that I wanted to jump through. “

Gang of four, Jon King, Andy Gill, on stage, Hof Ter Lo, Antwerp, Belgium, May 2, 1981. (Photo by Gie Knaeps / Getty Images)

An NME obituary for Andy Gill called him “the guitar hero who made radical politics danceable” and added that his influence was “immeasurable”.