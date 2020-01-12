Watch: Former NFL coach Jimmy Johnson chokes after learning about HOF induction

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Former head coach of Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, Jimmy Johnson, has been officially appointed second member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s century-old class.

David Baker, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, gave Johnson the announcement during the NFC division round halftime show between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening.

Johnson was emotional when he received the surprising news, as was his former quarterback Troy Aikman, who was in ruins when listening to the segment from the Green Bay broadcast booth.

“The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches who worked for me, all the great players who played for me. That’s why I’m here,” said Johnson. “I can’t speak. This is so special for me because when you do the work we put in it is nice to know that people appreciate it.”

Johnson, currently an NFL analyst for Fox, won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys and helped build most of the list, which won a third championship for Dallas after his departure.

The 2020 class of the Hall of Fame was selected by a blue ribbon panel last week. The rest of the 15-member class will be revealed on Wednesday.

Baker announced on Saturday that former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

