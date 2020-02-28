[watch:-g-herbo-keeps-it-100-on-growing-up-in-chicago:-“i-used-to-leave-outside-everyday-not-knowing-if-i’ma-make-it-home-or-not”]

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Chicago rapper G Herbo has a lot to talk about with his new PTSD album finally available. The hip-hop star pulled through this week for a must-watch Apple Music Beats 1 interview with radio personality Ebro Darden to talk about his Chi-Town roots, getting involved with charities and putting out fire records.

Big Facts: The new 9-minute video gives fans an up-close look at the hip-hop heavyweight getting deep about his daily grind.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zameY_htw3E?feature=oembed" title="G Herbo: 'PTSD,' Therapy, and Charity Work with Chance The Rapper | Apple Music" width="1200"></noscript>

Before You Go: This week, Herbo raised eyebrows courtesy of an epic Hot 97 radio freestyle.