[watch:-g-herbo-keeps-it-100-on-growing-up-in-chicago:-“i-used-to-leave-outside-everyday-not-knowing-if-i’ma-make-it-home-or-not”]

Chicago rapper G Herbo has a lot to talk about with his new PTSD album finally available. The hip-hop star pulled through this week for a must-watch Apple Music Beats 1 interview with radio personality Ebro Darden to talk about his Chi-Town roots, getting involved with charities and putting out fire records.
Big Facts: The new 9-minute video gives fans an up-close look at the hip-hop heavyweight getting deep about his daily grind.
Before You Go: This week, Herbo raised eyebrows courtesy of an epic Hot 97 radio freestyle.