Watch: (G) Shuhua, Soojin and Yuqi from I-DLE take dance covers of songs by Chungha, Super Junior, TWICE, etc.

(G) The members of I-DLE showed their movements on “Ask us anything”!

In the January 11 episode, Yuqi, Soojin and Shuhua appeared as guests in the new segment of the show hosted by Jang Sung Kyu, Super Junior Shindong and Jeong Sewoon.

They participated in a “random dance competition” where the idols and the hosts were tested on their knowledge of the choreography in the form of songs played on the speakers.

The first song was “Roller Coaster” by Chungha and Soojin and Yuqi got up to dance in front of the set. They were surprised when Shindong joined him and showed his interpretation of the choreography.

They then danced to “Mr. Simple ”and Shindong commented that Yuqi knew the choreography better than he did. The idols danced together and he congratulated her on her excellent work.

The three members (G) I-DLE ran forward to dance at the “Likey” of TWICE before facing Jeong Sewoon to the rhythm of “Havana” by Camila Cabello. Yuqi tried to imitate him, but Jeong Sewoon won this tower with his only movement “about to take off my top”.

