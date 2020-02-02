Watch: Gary and his son Hao make their first appearance on “The Return of Superman”

Gary returned to television for the first time in three years!

In the February 2 episode of KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman”, Gary and his son Hao made their debut as new members of the popular family variety series.

After saying hello to the viewers, Gary shared his heartfelt thoughts on his three-year hiatus in an interview. He started by explaining, “I have promoted for over 20 years, and I think I have been overloaded with stress. I took a little time for everything and got married during this time. We then had a child and, in a way, it became parental leave. “

He continued, “I ended up taking a break for more than three years, but even though I was interrupted for a long time, I did not feel dissatisfied at all. Because every time I came home, I felt so happy. I realized that true happiness is near. “

As for his decision to join “The Return of Superman,” said Gary, “I watched all of the shows on the show without missing any. It’s a program that I have watched frequently and has become connected to my life, as I spent 70% of my time being a parent and 30% making music. I thought it suited my life well, so I decided to (join the show). “

In 2017, Gary surprised fans by suddenly sharing the news of his marriage on Instagram. “We did not organize a wedding ceremony,” he said. “We didn’t have a wedding at all. I told some people that we were planning to get married, but since we didn’t have a wedding ceremony, we just signed our marriage license, we said we were now a married couple and went to eat shabu shabu. ”

He continued, “Long ago, I expected not to have a wedding ceremony if I got married. My wife had the same idea, so we decided not to organize a ceremony and just get a marriage license and live happily together. I would have accepted a marriage if my wife had wanted one, but we both agreed that we were both more important than a ceremony. She accepted and understood me without any problems, and I felt so grateful and sorry about it. “

For his first appearance on the show, Hao started his morning shouting “KBS” in bed. He then went around all the cameras in his house to say “Hello”. Hao also showed curiosity among cameramen, referred to staff members by their titles such as “director” or “screenwriter”, and surprised them with his high-level vocabulary by knowing words like “(phone) Mountain.”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lS_NzPUu5gk (/ integrated)

Hao showed his mature side by not crying when he fell on his toys, but burst into tears when his mother left the apartment so that the father-son duo could spend the day together. He then correctly recited the 11 digits of his mother’s cell phone number and calmed down when Gary gave him a banana.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HO3BJmH57Fg (/ integrated)

Taking over his musician father, Hao loved playing the ukulele, which he adorably called a guitar. Gary explained in an interview, “He likes to sing while playing the guitar. Once, when we were visiting his maternal grandfather’s house, there was a guitar there, and the television was showing a program where a group was performing. After seeing this, he pretended to play the guitar for an entire month. “

Hao then asked his father to play “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder and sang the lyrics. After spotting the cameras that were filming him, he asked, “Are they taking pictures of me?” Before doing a cute pose.

Gary joked, “Don’t do it. You look ugly, ”which upset Hao. To cheer up, Gary quickly asked if he wanted to watch his favorite guitar teacher on YouTube. Watching the video, Hao sang and pointed out the right notes for the song.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Z2Av-ZIav8 (/ integrated)

Hao loves ladder trucks and in order to please his son, Gary visited the offices of real estate agents in advance to find out when moving trucks would be in his area.

Through his research, Hao was able to watch a moving truck at work. After watching for a while, he and Gary walked over to a snack cart to buy meatballs and steamed corn for the movers. Hao gave the food to an employee and said, “Please sit down and eat. Please eat a lot. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xk3hWXIffuM (/ integrated)

The father duo continued their adventure by going to a Chinese restaurant. Hao then called the staff members to film him, lovingly asking them to sit down and eat with them.

Gary asked how to say “hello” in different languages, and Hao presented his multilingual skills using Vietnamese and Hawaiian.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCGkEmyhYr0 (/ integrated)

Contrary to his confidence earlier in the day, Hao burst into tears when he heard his mother’s voice on the phone that night at home. Chanting her feelings, Hao sang “I Miss You” by Kim Bum Soo while wiping away her tears. Gary held him and comforted his son.

He then asked his father to take a picture of him and smiled for the camera. Hao fell asleep and Gary had a successful first day of shooting with Hao.

After Hao fell asleep, Gary called his wife again and shared his thoughts on his day. “It is no joke to do this alone,” he said. “You need four eyes and four arms. This is not a joke. I’m not used to it. I need you. I’ll call you as soon as I get up tomorrow, so don’t worry. “

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRI4LH97bqo (/ integrated)

