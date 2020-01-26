Watch: Gary and his son show their special bond in an adorable preview of “The Return of Superman”

Gary makes his long-awaited return to television!

On January 26, “The Return of Superman” aired a preview of Gary and his son, who will appear as the new members of the series starting next week.

In the video, Gary’s 26-month-old son Hao begins his morning by shouting “KBS” and waking up his father. He then heads to the living room to greet the cameramen filming inside the tents.

He curiously asks questions about the name and age of the director of the camera, before surprising everyone by correctly identifying equipment as a camera support. Staff members whisper to each other how smart Hao is, and the preview continues by showing more of his impressive skills.

Sitting on a chair next to his father, Hao introduces himself to the public during an interview. When a staff member asks, “What’s your father’s name?” Hao says, “Kang Hee Geon!” Gary reacts with surprise that his son still remembers his full name before introducing himself to the viewers.

Hao presented his incredible language skills by naming the specific brands of clothing he wants to wear. He says he wants to wear Adidas shoes, tells his father to wear Vans shoes and repeatedly insists that he wants to wear North Face clothes.

Picking up his father, Hao also shows his love for music by strumming the guitar and singing. Even after he burst into tears when he heard his mother’s voice on the phone, he stifled his emotions by singing “I Miss You” by Kim Bum Soo.

The clip ends with Gary opening up on his thoughts on participating in the show. “It’s been a little over three years [since I’ve been on TV],” says the rapper and television personality. “I got away from it all and thought about it a lot.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpqZdEalrYk

