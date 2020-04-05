Watch: Gary Feeling + Fail to Cut Hao’s Hair In “Return to Superman”

Although Gary has a lot of talent, the haircut is also not one of them!

In the April 5 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Return to Superman,” Gary invites his son Hao to the hair salon for a cut. When removing Hao beans, the hair stylist couldn’t help but smile as she brushed Hao’s hair unexpectedly.

The event then explains how Hao’s hair is done in the current situation: Gary is trying to give him a haircut at home. Despite her best efforts, the singer struggled mightily, asking out loud, “Did I cut it off? The other side didn’t. What should I do?”

Hao also had little confidence in his father’s hair design skills, and when Gary finally gave up, he said, “Let’s go to the hair salon.”

At the salon, Gary asked the hair stylist, “I’m doing a good job, right?” Unable to give her the answer, the stylist laughed before saying to Hao, “Is this okay? Uncle will give you a good haircut.”

To lock the unruly Hao, the hair stylist can be cut using a hair clip. Watching her cut her hair, Gary said, “She now looks like a baby. I’m sad because Hao grew so fast, but she looks younger [with this haircut].”

Using the animated character from the Pixar movie “Inside Out,” Hao happily observed, “Now that I cut my hair, it looks like Joy!”

The full episode “Return of Superman” will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

