WATCH: Gasparilla Invasion & Parade of the Pirates

TAMPA (WFLA) – Go ahead, mates! Approximately 300,000 pirates, um, will march into Bayshore Boulevard and downtown Tampa on Saturday for the Gasparilla Invasion and Parade.

Road closure, traffic information for 2020 Gasparilla parade of pirates

The pirate ship Jose Gaspar will arrive in Hillsborough Bay and make its way to the Seddon Canal between the Davis Islands and the Harbor Islands. The ship docks at the Tampa Convention Center, where Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa, is to hand over the key to the city of Tampa to the captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla.

The captain and his cross will share their pearls and other treasures with the crowd on the 7km parade route along Bayshore Boulevard and downtown Tampa. The parade, which included more than 100 carriages, 5 brass bands, more than 50 Krewes.

WFLA J.B. Biunno from 11:30 a.m. a special live reporting with Pirate Invasion. (LOOK HERE)

And watch News Channel 8’s Gayle Guyardo, David Espinosa-Hall, Leigh Spann, and Staci DaSilva as they watch the live parade coverage from 2:30 p.m. on WFLA. WFLA.com meteorologist Amanda Holly and Daisy Ruth share pearls along the parade route. (LOOK HERE)

Close the hatches and do not miss any of the action. Make sure you have our WFLA app to follow the celebrations and share photos of your loot and bounty. Yes, we mean your sweetheart. Use the hashtag # PIRATESON8 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and we’ll add your pictures to our gallery!

The Gasparilla Parade is the third largest in the country. On WFLA.com you will find all videos and photos that can make you feel like a pirate.

Remember to keep the pearls out of the bay this year. Join the # BeadFreeBay movement to create sustainable city traditions and protect our waterfront.

We wish you all a lot of fun and a safe Gasparilla celebration.

