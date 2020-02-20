[watch:-gfriend-can-take-7th-gain-for-“crossroads”-on-“m-countdown”-performances-by-iz*a-single,-moonbyul,-and-extra]

GFRIEND won again with “Crossroads”!

The nominees for to start with place on the February 20 episode of “M Countdown” ended up GFRIEND’s “Crossroads” and MAMAMOO member Moonbyul’s “Eclipse.” GFRIEND took the gain with a full rating of 7,492 to Moonbyul’s six,108.

Verify out their performances and win under!

Performers in this week’s episode also incorporated DreamCatcher, IZ*Just one, Weki Meki, Golden Youngster, The Boyz, Rocket Punch, Moonbyul, VERIVERY, cignature, About U, EVERGLOW, H&D, LOONA, AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi, EVE, Lee Yi Kyung, Cherry Bullet, KARD, and PENTAGON.

About U – “Who Took My Candy”

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

Rocket Punch – “BOUNCY”

EVERGLOW – “DUN DUN”

H&D – “Toward Tomorrow”

EVE – “Be Drunk With Sleep”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

VERIVERY – “Photo”

Weki Meki – “Dazzle Dazzle”

Lee Yi Kyung – “Leave Perform on Time”

DreamCatcher – “Red Sun”

DreamCatcher – “Scream”

The Boyz – “Reveal”

Golden Baby – “Without You”

KARD – “Red Moon”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi – “Because I Adore You”

Moonbyul – “Moon Movie”

Moonbyul – “Eclipse”

IZ*1 – “Spaceship”

IZ*A person – “Destiny”

IZ*Just one – “Fiesta”

Congratulations to GFRIEND!