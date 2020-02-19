[watch:-gfriend-scores-6th-acquire-for-“crossroads”-on-“show-champion”-performances-by-moonbyul,-pentagon,-and-much-more]

GFRIEND grabbed another trophy for “Crossroads”!

On the February 19 episode of “Show Winner,” the nominees for initially location had been The Boyz’s “Reveal,” Red Velvet’s “Psycho,” MAMAMOO member Moonbyul’s “Eclipse,” GFRIEND’s “Crossroads,” and PENTAGON’s “Dr. BeBe.” GFRIEND took the earn!

Look at GFRIEND’s performances and acquire under!

Performers in this week’s episode also integrated MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, GFRIEND, PENTAGON, The Boyz, KARD, LOONA, VERIVERY, EVERGLOW, B.O.Y, Cherry Bullet, Rocket Punch, VOISPER, Kangnam Koonzo, and DKB.

Examine them out down below!

DKB – “Sorry Mama”

VOISPER – “Keep Going”

Rocket Punch – “So Solo”

Rocket Punch – “BOUNCY”

EVERGLOW – “SALUTE”

EVERGLOW – “DUN DUN”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

LOONA – “365”

LOONA – “So What”

VERIVERY – “Photo”

KARD – “Red Moon”

Kangnam Koonzo – “U Got Daddy”

The Boyz – “Salty”

The Boyz – “Reveal”

B.O.Y – “Starlight”

PENTAGON – “Dr. BeBe”

PENTAGON – “Camellia”

Moonbyul – “Eclipse”

Congratulations to GFRIEND!