[watch:-gfriend-will-take-4th-earn-for-“crossroads”-on-“inkigayo”-performances-by-ikon,-mamamoo’s-moonbyul,-kard,-and-extra]

Congratulations to GFRIEND for successful very first area with “Crossroads” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second spot was Noel’s “Late Night,” and 3rd put went to Baek Yerin’s “Square (2017).”

This week’s performers involve DKB, cignature, H&D, ENOi, Rocket Punch, EVERGLOW, Cherry Bullet, VERIVERY, Kangnam Koonzo, LOOΠA, The Boyz, KARD, PENTAGON, iKON, GFRIEND, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul, and SECHSKIES.

Enjoy this week’s performances beneath!

DKB – “Sorry Mama”

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) – “Toward Tomorrow”

ENOi – “Cheeky”

Rocket Punch – “BOUNCY”

EVERGLOW – “DUN DUN”

VERIVERY – “PHOTO”

Cherry Bullet – “Hands Up”

Kangnam Koonzo – “U Obtained DADDY”

LOONA – “So What”

The Boyz – “REVEAL”

KARD – “RED MOON”

PENTAGON – “Dr. Bebe”

iKON – “Dive”

GFRIEND – “Crossroads”

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul – “Eclipse”

SECHSKIES – “ALL FOR YOU”