Watch: GFRIEND wins its 1st victory for “Crossroads” on “The Show”; Performances by LOONA, Golden Child, EVERGLOW, etc.

GFRIEND won its first trophy for its return with “Crossroads!”

In the February 11 episode of “The Show” by SBS MTV, the nominees for first place were “Crossroads” by GFRIEND, “DUN DUN” by EVERGLOW and “So What” by LOONA. GFRIEND took the victory with a total score of 7,201 for 3,640 from EVERGLOW. and 3,150 from LOONA.

Discover their victory and their performances below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4b1K6t34xE (/ integrated)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EW5DoQhc5c (/ embedded)

It was the first episode with the new MC line: The Boyz’s Juyeon, EVERGLOW’s Sihyeon, and former “Produce X 101” candidate Kim Min Kyu.

Check out their introduction below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q06DhrgPu7g (/ integrated)

Other artists this week were LOONA, EVERGLOW, Golden Child, H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon), cignature, VERIVERY, OnlyOneOf, DreamNote, Gavy NJ, Voisper, ANS, DKB, 2Z, Kim Hee Jin and EPISODE.

Check out the performances below!

LOONA – “Intro” and “So What”

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQPxyiyQAWs (/ embedded)

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IKwCOygEPio (/ incorporated)

EVERGLOW – “Hi” and “DUN DUN”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-Ljc-d5G6o (/ integrated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkSSZJmP_dI (/ integrated)

Golden Child – “Without you”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Whxlc9QXnk (/ integrated)

H&D – “Towards tomorrow”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFWRAvEVhS8 (/ integrated)

cignature – “Nun Nu Nan Na”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3L96K-Npc6M (/ integrated)

DELIVERY – “Photo” and “Lay Back”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PkdGGDOM7sY (/ integrated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWS4VAJEcAY (/ integrated)

OnlyOneOf – “dOra maar”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grtuTNMDdMc (/ integrated)

DreamNote – “Wish”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lx8jtUFsguA (/ integrated)

Gavy NJ – “I’m at Sinchon”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MiivfvaUO3Y (/ integrated)

Voisper – “Continue”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7P-CJL_xi0 (/ integrated)

ANS – “Say my name”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y-4Bdoi1pr4 (/ integrated)

DKB – “Sorry mom”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6H4K0FrFZts (/ embed)

2Z – “Roulette”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mkp6wkBuCYg (/ integrated)

Kim Hee Jin – “I can’t forget you”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GE0hMds9Pg (/ integrated)

EPISODE – “Open my door”

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSxNWrIoH3A (/ integrated)

Congratulations to GFRIEND!

