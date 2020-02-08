Watch: Girls Day Hyeri Meets “Reply 1988” Co-Star Sung Dong Il in Preview of “Amazing Saturday”

“Reply 1988” fans, rejoice!

On February 8, tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” released a preview of next week’s episode starring guest stars Sung Dong Il and Uhm Ji Won. The two actors will appear on the show to promote their next drama “The Cursed” (working title).

Girl’s Day, Hyeri and Sung Dong Il have already played a daughter and a father in the popular tvN series “Reply 1988”, and the preview begins with Sung Dong Il saying: “I came here (on the show) because of my daughter Hyeri. “

In the clip, Hyeri affectionately teaches Sung Dong Il how to use the touch screen in front of him, and they later squabble like real family members. The rest of the cast commented on how cool it was to see them both again, noting, “It’s like we’re inside a TV screen.”

However, Sung Dong Il soon begins to unravel as he begins to complain about the food and questions. He says none of the clues appeal to him and accuses the show of being directed by the National Intelligence Service for his meticulous attention to detail. He then makes everyone laugh by expressing his dismay at how hard it is to earn food on the show, and he even loses his temper as he bet his apartment on an answer.

Uhm Ji Won, on the other hand, manages to focus on the task at hand after introducing himself. Despite a bumpy start, the actress quickly takes control and earns the actors’ respect by chanting her name.

Watch this episode of “Amazing Saturday” when it airs February 15 at 7:40 p.m. KST! In the meantime, check out the overview below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGifBz18Lp8 (/ integrated)

Watch Hyeri and Sung Dong Il in “Respond 1988” with English subtitles now!

Watch now

How do you feel in this article?