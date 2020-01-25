Watch: Girls’ generation Jang Hyuk and Sooyoung form a crime-solving dream team in the “Tell me what you saw” teaser

OCN’s “Tell Me What You Saw” has released a new teaser!

The upcoming thriller tells the story of a genius profiler who lost everything (played by Jang Hyuk) and a detective with photographic memory (played by Choi Sooyoung from Girls’ Generation), who work together to find a serial killer.

The teaser begins with Sooyoung saying, “I can remember everything I see, like (looking at) a photograph.” The clip then continues with previews of Jang Hyuk, who thinks back to the crime scene, and Jin Seo Yeon, who reviews the evidence. Jang Hyun Sung looks at a photo in his hand, while Ryu Seung Soo looks stunned by something he sees in the dark.

“Tell Me What You Saw” will be presented on February 1 at 10:50 pm KST and will be available with English subtitles on Viki.

Check out the new teaser below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-O4lK3C9vAc (/ integrated)

You can also watch a movie highlighted for the drama with English subtitles here:

Watch now

How do you feel in this article?