watch:-girls’-generation’s-taeyeon,-girl’s-day’s-yura,-vixx’s-ravi,-and-extra-return-for-99th-episode-particular-in-“amazing-saturday”-preview

“Amazing Saturday” will be airing a distinctive 99th episode!

On February 29, the tvN selection present launched a preview of its approaching episode, which will feature the return of 6 famous friends: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, Girl’s Day’s Yura, VIXX’s Ravi, Han Hye Jin, Hong Suk Chun, and Yoo Se Yoon.

In the clip, host Boom asks the visitors to boast about their former visitor appearances on “Amazing Saturday.” Yura recollects her initial time on the show, in the course of which her facial area was shown on the massive display screen right after she accurately guessed an answer. Meanwhile, Hong Suk Chun says, “I heard that the viewership ratings through my episode were being about the similar as Taeyeon’s.”

Ravi speculates that he was the No. 1 favorite guest, even though Yoo Se Yoon jokingly can make a jab at Nucksal’s character on the present. Host Increase reveals that there will be twice far more meals on the present than common, then introduces a new variety of quiz that shocks everybody.

Catch this episode when it airs on March 7 at 7: 40 p.m. KST! In the meantime, examine out the clip underneath: