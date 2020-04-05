Watch Glass Animals by Dave Bailey, Cover of Young and Beautiful by Lana Del Ray

“Stale Animals” Dave Bailey has shared another Quarantine cover video, in which he shoots songs suggested by fans during self-isolation in his London studio due to a coronavirus outbreak.

This time the multi-instrumentalist took part in the single “Young and Beautiful,” the 2013 Lana Del Rey single, from the Great Gatsby soundtrack.

As he explains in a new video, Bayley is currently running at a limited rate as a large number of Glass Animals equipment remained in the US after being forced to head home in the wake of coronavirus epidemics.

See the cover below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_CXMQvibAok (/ embed)

Last month (March 21), Bailey launched the series, performing the Nirvana box office editorial of 1993’s In Utero album. As in the first clip, Bailey records a multi-layered composition in real time, slowly building the song with cyclic percussion and piano.

Bailey recalled Del Rey highly, saying: “I think it’s one of the best songwriters of today.

“She’s incredible, one of my characters. I think she’s a great songwriter. Great respect.”

Glass Animals recently shared a new track, “Your Love (Deja Vu),” the second preview of a forthcoming third studio album since the return of the 2019 single “Tokyo Drifting,” featuring Denzel Curry.