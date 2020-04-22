Watch: GOT7 Keep track of “Girls Girls” + Charms With The Impossible Deliverance on “Weekly Idol”

GOT7 appeared as a guest on the April 22 episode of “Weekly Idol”!

The group made a comeback on April 20 with the mini album “DYE.” About the track title, “NOT WITH MOON,” he comments, “It’s nice to hear it with your ears. It’s a song you can’t hear while you sit. You have to dance it.”

During one part of the show, JB and Jackson show off their good looks through both the good and the sexy, laughing at each other. Jackson even escaping through the window props, making them the second shock.

In the rest of the episode, the members make one funny song. BamBam is finally the first player after Jackson quietly enters the MC to pick him first. After singing, BamBam fell to the ground in shame. The performances were followed by JB and Jinyoung, both of whom were extremely confident in their humorous gestures while singing.

GOT7 also portrayed the charisma in her dance performance “NOT WITH MOON,” and returned to her debut day with a special appearance on “Girls Girls Girls.” To put it all together, Youngjae also described all her emotions for singing her own self-titled track, “GRAVITY.” You can check out the performances and clips of the rest of the episodes below!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiUbGMotAqE (/ displaying)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wymw2SI1hZQ (/ displaying)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZLmqEwwGfA (/ displaying)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffineokhfQg (/ displaying)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhGJIjR7dx8 (/ displaying)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yV8szNHRQZI (/ displaying)

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YG3iAdRI_Q (/ displaying)

