Watch Green Day Stranger Things star Meet Matarazzo on the roof

Green Day has shared a video for their new single Meet Me On The Roof.

The song has been released by Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool’s new album Father Of All … that was released last Friday via Reprise Records.

The video was directed by Brendan Walter and Greg Yagolnitzer and includes Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the successful Netflix show.

Green Day says: “Surprise, surprise! What is a new album without a new video? Watch Meet Me On The Roof with Holes Matarazzo from Stranger Things with the sick motor stunts.

“Father of everything … is out now! Play it loud and play it repeatedly. “

Armstrong spoke earlier about the new album and told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 of Apple Music: “There is a lot of depression, but with a sense of humor. But also just the way the world works now. I think that in a time of complete and total chaos, or we have always been different, but now it has appeared to Trump.

“It’s just trying to show what’s going on. It’s not really writing political songs, but just writing about the shit you see every day.

“American Idiot was the good old days. Do you remember when we just had two wars? Anyway, we now live in the craziest times. “

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy set out together in the UK, Europe and North America on the Hella Mega Tour later this year. They also recently announced further shows in Australia and New Zealand. Find a full list of shows below.

Green Day: Father Of All …

Green Day has just released their new album Father Of All …. The sequel to 2016 Revolution Radio contains the singles Oh Yeah! and Meet Me On The Roof.

Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy: The Hella Mega Tour 2020

June 13: Paris La Defense Arena, France

June 14: Groningen Stadspark, the Netherlands

June 17: Antwerp Sportspaleis, Belgium

June 21: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

June 24: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, United Kingdom

June 26: London Stadium, UK

June 27: Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium, United Kingdom

June 29: Dublin RDS Arena, Ireland

July 17: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

July 21: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA.

July 24: San Diego Petco Park, CA.

July 25: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA.

July 28: Commerce City DICK’s Sporting Goods Park, CO

July 31: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

August 1: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

August 5: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

August 6: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

August 8: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

August 11: Minneapolis Target Field, MN

August 13: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

August 15: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

August 16: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

August 19: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

August 21: Washington Nationals Park, DC

August 22: New York Citi Field, NY

August 24: Toronto Rogers Center, ON

August 27: Boston Fenway Park, MA

August 29: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

November 8: Perth HBF Park, Australia

Nov. 11: Docklands Stadium, Australia

Nov. 14: Parramatta Bankwest Stadium, Australia

November 17: Milton Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Nov. 20: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Nov. 22: Auckland Mt Smart Stadium