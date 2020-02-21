[watch:-gugudan’s-kim-sejeong-tries-the-“dazzle-dazzle”-challenge-+-weki-meki’s-choi-yoojung-responds]

gugudan’s Kim Sejeong despatched a sweet gesture of support to her pals in Weki Meki!

Weki Meki just lately launched a new one called “DAZZLE DAZZLE.” On February 21, Kim Sejeong shared a post on Instagram in which she spins about and tries to do the choreography from “DAZZLE DAZZLE” just before adorably slipping over.

In the caption, she wrote, “It’s not quick [laughter sounds]. Weki Meki, hwaiting. S… sorry.” She included the hashtags for “DAZZLE DAZZLE” and “Dazzle Dance.”

Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung commented on the post, “You did superior than Suyeon [Weki Meki member]! You really did much better than me.”

Choi Yoojung shared a movie of her and Kim Doyeon making an attempt the “DAZZLE DAZZLE” Challenge on Instagram. In the caption, she explains the obstacle as, “Can you do elephant trunk spins and dazzle? Give it a consider now!”

Have you experimented with the “DAZZLE DAZZLE” Challenge?