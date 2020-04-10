Watch: HaHa Opens YouTube Channel + Shows Sharing For New Superhero Series “DADDY FREE”

HaHa launches its own YouTube channel HaHa PD!

On April 10, HaHa’s Quan Entertainment agency announced, “HaHa has just launched a YouTube channel. For the first time, HaHa will be launching a series of ‘DADDY FREE,’ which is produced within a year. Furthermore, she is also actively promoting various content. HaHa’s first project “DADDY FREE” is about super-age heroes, and is produced by 66E Studio, which includes HaHa’s 20-year-old close friend. The 66E Studio members include film director Jeon Sung Bin, who is an alumnus of HaHa’s college, as well as actors Ahn Se Ho, Yong Suk Joo, and Ahn Hyun Bin, screenwriter Kim Do Jung, and comedian Kang Jae Joon.

In the teaser for the upcoming project, HaHa is an unknown hero who protects Korea who keeps her identity a secret to this day. However, when her son asked her why she was staying home, HaHa was determined to become famous. She shares with the audience, “I’ve decided to become famous. That’s why I started this YouTube channel.”

In an Instagram post promoting a new YouTube channel, HaHa shared, “Instead of success, it’s a channel that wants me to bring back my dreams and memories. (I want to succeed …)” HaHa explained that he met with 66E studios once a week year to bring the project to life. He added, “Because of this, the super hero series is very slow and does not flow smoothly.” Instead, he wanted to make the audience happy.

HaHa also left a sweet message for her daughter’s Dream. He wrote, “P.S: I am Free Father … Dream ~ I keep my promise !! I love you .. I will surely drop my clothes into inheritance !! I love you !!”

The “DADDY FREE” episode will be released every Friday through HaHa’s YouTube channel with English subtitles. Watch another teaser below!

