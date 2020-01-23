Watch: Halsey lists Google translated songs in ‘Tonight Show’

January 23 (UPI) – Halsey teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to perform popular songs whose lyrics have been modified by Google Translate The Tonight Show,

Each song was translated into a different language on Wednesday and then translated back into English, which resulted in completely different lyrics.

Halsey played “Like a Virgin” by Madonna, which became “Unwed Woman”.

“Unmarried woman / Discovered outdoors for the first time / Unmarried woman / If your chest hurts, they’re close,” Halsey sang with the new translated lyrics.

Fallon played “ABC” on Jackson 5, which became “Alphabet”, and Halsey played her song “Without Me”, which became “You Soft Head”.

The couple then came together for a duet of “The Backstreet Boys” I Want It That Way, which became “I Desire Roads”.

“I’ve never said” Whoops “,” Say because “,” You haven’t heard it, “I want streets,” Halsey and Fallon sang.

Halsey also used her New Jersey accent to recite the lyrics to her song “Graveyard” and competed against Fallon in a portrait painting competition.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ocm0GpUIG0Q (/ embed)