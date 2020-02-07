Watch Hamilton Leithauser get beaten up by Ethan Hawke in Sketch for the new song “Here They Come”

Hamilton Leithauser, front man of The Walkmen, has shared his first new solo music since 2017.

The new song “Here They Come” contains a new sketch video in which Leithauser is beaten up by Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke – see below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6owA-A7fxQ (/ embed)

Leithauser says of the meaning of the song in a statement: “Here They Come” is about a friend who tends to run away from his problems. When the going gets tough, he tends to just cut and run.

“The song is about the certain moment when the lights go up in a cinema, where he has been hiding all day and the complications of life come to the fore again.”

In addition to the new sketch, a lyric video for “Here They Come” was shared today, which you can see below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-2-wL9EdNZY (/ embed)

“Here They Come” is Leithauser’s first new music since he shared “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” with Angel Olsen in 2017.

Last year Leithauser released “I Had A Dream That You Were Mine”, a joint album with former Vampire Weekend member Rostam.

Greg Cochrane of NME called the album in a 4-star review of “I had a dream that you were mine” “two kings of the indie dance floor who advocated a warm, timeless interpretation of 20th century pop and rock unite. “

The review continues: “It may be coming to an end, but real warmth is pouring out everywhere. A partnership full of ideas that feels like a collaboration that is just getting started. “

At the end of last year, the Walkmen frontman appeared on stage with Lana Del Rey in Nashville and reported on Bob Dylan’s “Don’t think twice, everything’s fine”.