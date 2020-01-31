Watch: HBO adapts Philip Roth’s ‘Plot Against America’ in new series

January 31 (UPI) – HBO gives an insight into its new series The conspiracy against America,

The network shared a first trailer for the mini series on Thursday with Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, John Turturro, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson and Caleb Malis.

The series is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name, which presents an alternative American story in which Charles Lindbergh defeated Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 presidential election.

The preview shows how the Jewish couple Herman (Spector) and Elizabeth (Kazan) face growing anti-Semitism as Lindbergh’s power increases.

“There’s a lot of hate out there. He knows how to use it,” says Herman.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s sister Evelyn (Ryder) and her husband Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (Turturro) support Lindbergh and call him a “hero” and “no bad man”.

The adaptation comes from David Simon and Ed Burns. The two are known for their work on the HBO series The cable,

The conspiracy against America Premieres March 16.