watch-highlights-from-nashville-sc’s-mls-season-opening-game-vs.-atlanta-united

Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
Published 7: 49 p.m. CT Feb. 29, 2020 | Updated 8: 17 p.m. CT Feb. 29, 2020
Nashville SC’s MLS opener vs. Atlanta United in photos
Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) defends against Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC forward David Accam (11) advances the ball defended by Atlanta United forward Jake Mulraney (23) during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) defends Nashville SC defender David Romney (4) during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Atlanta United midfielder Pity Martinez (10) moves the ball during the first half against Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC forward Randall Leal (8) and Atlanta United midfielder Pity Martinez (10) battle for the ball during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC defender Eric Miller (15) moves the ball against Atlanta United forward Jake Mulraney (23) during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC celebrates the goal by defender Walker Zimmerman (25) during the first half against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman (25) celebrates his goal with midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) during the first half against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) can’t get to the goal scored by Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) scores the first goal against Nashville SC during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Atlanta United celebrates the goal by midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) against Nashville SC during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Atlanta United celebrates the goal by midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) against Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (7) celebrates the goal by midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) past Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) and a17 battle for the ball during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) battles with Atlanta United defenders Anton Walkes (4) and Fernando Meza (6) during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) kicks the ball during the first half against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Atlanta United defender Franco Escobar (2) moves the ball defended by Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) during the first half at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
MLS Commissioner Don Garber takes some video before the start of the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans hold their team scarves during the first half of the game against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans hold their team scarves during the first half of the game against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans hold their team scarves during the first half of the game against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans cheer before the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC players are escorted onto the field by youth players before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Charles Esten sings the National Anthem before the start of the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans cheer before the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC players are escorted onto the field by youth players before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
The teams line up for the National Anthem before the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans cheer before the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC midfielder Anibal Godoy (20) warms up before the game against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) warms up before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) warms up before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans wait for the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
A Nashville SC fan watches warmups before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC warms up before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Fans wait for the start of the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC warms up before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
A Nashville SC fan cheers before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC warms up before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans parade in for the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Shelley Mays / tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans parade in for the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Shelley Mays / tennessean.com
Nashville SC owner John Ingram stands on the field before the game against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
MLS Commissioner Don Garber chats with Nashville SC owner John Ingram before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre, MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Nashville SC owner John Ingram chat before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
MLS Commissioner Don Garber chats before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fan Hagure Ramirez of Nashville waves a flag before the debut of the MLS team at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Shelley Mays / The Tennessean
Nashville SC fans walk around before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nestor Misterio of La Brigada De Oro fan club wears a mask before the debut of Nashville SC at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Shelley Mays / The Tennessean
Nashville SC fan Stephen Mason is dressed as Moses before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
A fan gets a shot of Tennessee whiskey before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Tailgaters mill around before the Nashville SC-Atlanta United game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
A Nashville SC fan makes a call before the start of the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Mark Zaleski / For Tennessean.com
Nashville SC fans arrive for the team’s first home game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
Mark Zaleski/ For the Tennessean
Nashville SC hosted Atlanta United on Saturday at Nissan Stadium in the host club’s first MLS game.
Here are the highlights from Saturday’s MLS season opener for both teams.