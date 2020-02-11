Watch: “Hospital Playlist” with Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok and more outings

The next tvN drama, “Hospital Playlist”, released the second teaser in the new series, this time treating the fans with a flagship movie!

“Hospital Playlist” tells the ordinary stories of doctors and ordinary stars Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok and Jeon Mi Do as longtime friends who met during medical school .

The first half of the teaser shows these ordinary doctors in the most normal aspect of their lives, taking the time to introduce each of the characters. From Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do), the anchor of the group, to the recluse Seok Hyung (Kim Dae Myung), from the so-called “cool guy” Ik Joon (Jo Jung Suk) to the impersonal but skillful Joon Wan (Jung Kyung Ho) and the sensitive Jung Won (Yoo Yeon Suk) who is a completely different person in front of his patients, the five main characters all have a unique story that they bring to the table.

The second half of the teaser shows the heavyweight of the profession, with the five doctors fighting to save lives. Each of the doctors is quoted as saying, “I will do everything I can. Exiting is not an option. In the end, despite the great differences between each of the doctors, their friendship remains strong, as the end of the teaser highlights.

Check out the full teaser below!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m29lUyODfzk (/ integrated)

“Hospital Playlist” will be broadcast on March 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

