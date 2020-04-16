Watch HSM Reunion From The Disney Family Singalong

Disney / Fred Hayes channel

We’re really into all this together.

Tonight, ABC brought us a special Disney Family Singalong, featuring Disney stars and famed Disney fans singing all the songs you know and love from the Disney library, including High School Musical, Descendants, Zombies, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Party hosted by director Kenny Ortega. ABC just released 30 seconds of the High School Musical show “We All In This Together”, and of course, the cast reunited in a separate video as we do now, but they are still back together! Vanessa Hudgens! Ashley Tisdale! Corbin Bleu! Lucas Grabeel! Monique Coleman! Ortega also told Deadline that Zac Efron will make an appearance!

Singalong will also feature performances by Ariana Grande, For the sake of Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, John Stamos, Cravalho left, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Amber Riley, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more, all from their home (and sometimes featuring their family members).

Watch the HSM show below!

Other performances include:

“Dream Is the Desire That Your Heart Has Made” – by Lovato and Michael Bublé

“One Spoonful of Sugar” – Small Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Wind color” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build Snowmen” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with the Broadway Company of Disney’s ALADDIN

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How far will I go” – Auli’i Cravalho

“I wouldn’t say I’m in love” – ​​Ariana Grande

“I Want To Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I Will Make A Man Of You” – Donny Osmond

“This is a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“Bare Needs” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Underwater” – Jordan Fisher

“You Have a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

Kristen Chenoweth will also help with the warm-up at the top of the show, which you can see here.

The special, which will feature song lyrics on the screen, will air tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Set up your voicemail!