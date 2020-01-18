Watch hundreds of West Ham fans peacefully protest before the game against Everton outside London Stadium

Thousands of West Ham fans met in front of the Aquatic Center in the Olympic Park to peacefully protest against the current owners on Saturday.

The Hammers meet Everton at London Stadium, but many fans traveled to Stratford just before the kick-off at 3 a.m. to be heard.

In the decade since David Gold and David Sullivan took control of the East London side, some of the supporters have been disillusioned with the current regime.

After leaving historic Boleyn Ground to move to Stratford in 2016, West Ham fought three relegation battles over the following four seasons.

Despite the promise of a ‘world-class team for a world-class stadium’, the Hammers hover precariously over the relegation zone at the time of writing and have only one obligation in the January transfer window – and bring goalkeeper No. 2 Darren Randulph back to the club.

And what is seen as the most effective way to express their displeasure, the fans knocked down early in protest – As you can see in the video above.

David Gold spoke exclusively to talkSPORT this week and admitted that he was “disappointed” that the club had failed to achieve during his tenure.

David Gold spoke to talkSPORT this week before the Everton game

“I start by feeling a little disappointed after ten years that we have not achieved anything,” he told reporter Ian Abrahams.

“I would have loved to reach a cup final and I am still confident that I will make it in my life.

“I’m still saying the best thing we’ve done since we arrived is to take the club to the Olympic Stadium. I know that there are many fans who loved Upton Park, nobody loved Upton Park more than I did.

“As a young player, I actually played 20 games in Upton Park – you can imagine the wonderful experience and these memories will never leave me.

Bringing West Ham to London Stadium is the best thing we've ever done – David Gold talks to talkSPORT's Ian Abrahams

“When it was first discussed that we were interested in the Olympic Stadium and that this would mean leaving Upton Park, my thoughts were:” I don’t want to leave Upton Park “. All my memories, my whole young life as a young man revolved around Upton Park.

“I loved Upton Park and didn’t want to leave because of my memories.

“But then I suddenly realized that 90 percent of Upton Park was very different from what I remembered early – the chicken run was gone, the urinals were gone … it had changed completely.”