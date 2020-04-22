Watch: Hwang Jung Eum, BTW’s Yook Sungjae, and Choi Won Young And The Dreams With The “Line Pop-Up Mystic” Teaser

The upcoming JTBC drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” has featured some amazing chemistry between Hwang Jung Eum, YTO Sungjae BTOB, and Choi Won Young!

Based on the popular webtoon, the “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” is the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (controlled by the drinking room) run by an evil woman named Wol Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), a part-time employee not Han Han Bae (Yook Sungjae), and a detective after the name of Chief Gwi (Choi Won Young) who visits his customers in a dream to solve the problem.

In the latest teaser, Wol Joo asks Han Kang Bae why he and her dream are with Chief Gwi. Bewildered, Han Kang Bae said that everything done in pojangmacha her, and Wol-joo stated that a man like him can not enter people’s dreams. Han Kang Bae asked why did the dreams of others, and the head of GWI responded that the problem of solvent that will implement them and tolerated feel disappointed in dreams.

Before Han Kang Bae knew, he was part of the team. The three of these work together to accomplish the mission given to Wol-joo: complete issue 100,000 people. She only has ten more to go, but it’s not easy to complete her task, especially under the pressure of the Yeom (Lee Joon Hyuk) reaper.

The “Mystic Pop-Up” premiere on May 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the teaser below!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E38SWg0qM34 (/ displaying)

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?